Retain ‘Assamese’ As State language Forever: BJP legislature party

The BJP Legislature Party has demanded the Centre to retain the Assamese language as the official language of the State forever and deliberated on the present situation in Assam and development roadmap for the state.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday chaired a legislature party meeting in presence of State BJP president Ranjit Kumar Das, ministerial colleagues, MLAs and MPs at his official residence in Guwahati following the widespread protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In the meeting, CM Sarbananda Sonowal had promised that Assam will always remain for Assamese and that the Centre will soon implement clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

The lawmakers demanded constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of Assamese people as per Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

“We demand that the Centre should bring an ordinance to grant ST status to the six communities and take an effective decision to implement it”, a BJP lawmaker said.

At the same time, they demanded that steps should be taken for the recruitment of indigenous people in the government sector as well as the PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings).

BJP legislature party insisted a probe into the recent violence that took place during the protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In order to protect Assamese Language from extinction, the legislature party on Saturday appeals Government of Assam to make the Assamese language as official language in government sector as well as the private sector in the state.