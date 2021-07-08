Revamped Cabinet Approves ₹23,123 Cr Covid Response Package

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a new scheme titled “India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II” worth ₹ 23,123 crores for 2021-22.

During the first phase, Rs 15,000 crores were released as part of the package.

The revamped expanded cabinet had its first meeting with the newly inducted 43 ministers.

It is aimed at accelerating health system preparedness for immediate responsiveness towards early prevention, detection, and management of the pandemic.

Notably, there are high chances of the country being struck by the third wave of pandemic soon.

This is the first major decision taken by the newly reshuffled Union Cabinet, which also includes a new Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mandaviya, who replaced Harshvardhan, said that under the new package, the Centre would provide ₹ 15,000 crore and states ₹ 8,000 crore and the plan would be implemented jointly by them across all the 736 districts of the country to improve medical infrastructure at primary and district health centres.

Around 2.4 lakh normal medical beds and 20,000 ICU beds would be created of which 20 percent would be specially earmarked for children, he said.