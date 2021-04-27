Revised Order of Assam Govt Says Schools to be Shut in District with 300 + Cases

The Assam government has authorized the Deputy Commissioners’ and Chairman, DDMA to close down education institutions from pre-primary to university levels in districts where COVID cases exceed 300 in the last 10 days. The order also includes hostels to be closed with the same criteria.

The notification issued by the education department said, “In partial modification and a continuation of the earlier orders issued, the Government in Secondary Education department hereby authorizes Deputy Commissioners of the Districts and Chairman of DDMA to close schools in the districts where cases will exceed 300.”

However, online mode of classes should continue, the notification said.

On the other hand, the deputy commissioners have been directed to suspend classes from Class VI to Class VIII in the districts where COVID cases would cross 100.