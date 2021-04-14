Revised Rates Of COVID Tests Announced In Arunachal

The Arunachal Pradesh government has revised the charges of COVID-19 tests due to the recent surge in cases across the state.

As per a notification issued by the government, the revised rate of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT)has been fixed at Rs 200 per test, while, the revised rate of RT-PCR/TrueNat test has been fixed at Rs 500 per test.

Further, the notification also stated that the government has restricted marriage gatherings to 100 people and gathering for festivals, religious, cultural, prayers and rituals would be restricted to 50 people following Covid appropriate behavior including wearing of mask, sanitisation and maintaining physical distance.

The Covid-19 tally of Arunachal Pradesh has surged to 16,902.