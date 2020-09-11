NationalTop Stories

Revised SOP Issued For Symptomatic Examinees

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
120

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a revised standard operating procedure (SOPs) stating for symptomatic and asymptomatic candidates.

The ministry in the latest guidelines have removed the provision that allowed symptomatic candidates who insist on taking an exam to do so in isolation. Furthermore, only asymptomatic staff and students shall be allowed inside the examination hall.

The examination center should have a designated isolation room for isolating any person who is found symptomatic at the time of  screening or  during examination, till such time medical advice may be sought, the SOP state.

Related News

Charge Sheet Filed Against Seven ULFA-I Cadres

Imphal: Manipuri Man Found Dead

Bollywood Actor Aftab Shivdasani Tests COVID+

Quarantine Discarded For People Leaving Assam for 96 Hrs

 A clear policy on allowing/disallowing symptomatic candidates to undertake examinations shall be delineated by the Examination Conducting Authorities in advance.

The SOP also states only those examination centers which are outside the containment zone shall be allowed to function.

Staff/examinees from containment zones shall not be permitted.

Such examinees shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means or the Universities/Educational Institution/ Agency may consider appropriate measures in this regard.

The ministry had on September 2 issued guidelines as per which staff and examinees from containment zones shall not be permitted to be physically present at exam centres and there will be alternative arrangements for such students.

Revised SOP on preventive measures to be followed while conducting examinations to contain the spread of COVID-19

You might also like
Regional

Manipur: 3 arrested over failed blast plan

Regional

Drugs paddler arrested in North Guwahati

Top Stories

Down memory lane with Hiren Bhattacharya

Top Stories

Kamal Nath resigns as CM

Health

No Supply of Oxygen at GMCH and FAAMCH from March 20

Entertainment

Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood

Comments
Loading...