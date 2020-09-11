Revised SOP Issued For Symptomatic Examinees

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a revised standard operating procedure (SOPs) stating for symptomatic and asymptomatic candidates.

The ministry in the latest guidelines have removed the provision that allowed symptomatic candidates who insist on taking an exam to do so in isolation. Furthermore, only asymptomatic staff and students shall be allowed inside the examination hall.

The examination center should have a designated isolation room for isolating any person who is found symptomatic at the time of screening or during examination, till such time medical advice may be sought, the SOP state.

A clear policy on allowing/disallowing symptomatic candidates to undertake examinations shall be delineated by the Examination Conducting Authorities in advance.

The SOP also states only those examination centers which are outside the containment zone shall be allowed to function.

Staff/examinees from containment zones shall not be permitted.

Such examinees shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means or the Universities/Educational Institution/ Agency may consider appropriate measures in this regard.

The ministry had on September 2 issued guidelines as per which staff and examinees from containment zones shall not be permitted to be physically present at exam centres and there will be alternative arrangements for such students.

Revised SOP on preventive measures to be followed while conducting examinations to contain the spread of COVID-19