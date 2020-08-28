Rhea Chakraborty Summoned by CBI

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the CBI on Friday for questioning at 10 AM. Rhea and lawyer have prepared the docket including medical files, chats file, and account details. It is speculated that the CBI will grill the actress for hours, just like her brother who was questioned by the agency on Thursday.

Rhea has been accompanied by her brother Showik Chakraborty for the questioning. He will be again interrogated by the CBI today, along with Rhea Chakraborty.

On Thursday, Showik Chakraborty was questioned for 14 hours by the CBI. The interrogation ended at 1 am on August 28. Rhea was in a live-in relationship with Sushant. She left the late actor’s flat on June 8, a few days before his death. Sushant was found hanging at his Mumbai flat on June 14.

On August 19, the Supreme Court allowed the CBI to investigate the case. The CBI’S SIT started its investigation the next day. The agency is currently probing the case in Mumbai. Several people pivotal to the case have been grilled by the CBI.

Apart from the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are also investigating the case separately.