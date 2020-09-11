Rhea Chakraborty’s Bail Plea Rejected By Court

The Mumbai sessions court on Friday has rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this week in drug related charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The bail orders of five accused, namely Showik Chakraborty, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, have also been rejected.

Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Manishinde said they will be approaching the High Court.

“Once we get the order copy, we will decide next week on the course of action on approaching the High Court,” said Manishinde.

She had filed a bail application before a session’s court in Mumbai on Wednesday after her previous bail plea was rejected on Tuesday.

According to news agency PTI, the plea which was filed by her lawyer Manishinde, said that “Chakraborty has not committed any crime and was falsely implicated in the case.”

“During her NCB custody, the applicant was coerced into making self-incriminating confessions. The actor has formally retracted all such incriminating confessions,” it added.

Chakraborty was arrested for charges including financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders under Section 27(A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

She will be in judicial custody till September 22.