“Rhea Was Poisoning My Son” – Sushant’s Father

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, has reportedly termed Rhea Chakraborty as the “murderer” of his son.

In a latest video shared by ANI, Singh further added that the actress was giving poison to his son for a long time and must be immediately arrested.

Singh said, “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant, for a long time. She is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates.”

The statement of the late actor’s father came after his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti accused Rhea of doing “doing publicity stunts” and demanded her immediate arrest today.

She tweeted, “Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty.”