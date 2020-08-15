Top StoriesRegional

Rhino Calf Rescued In Kaziranga

By Pratidin Bureau
67

A female rhinoceros calf of around one-year-old was rescued on Saturday morning in Kaziranga.

The rhino was rescued in Dahgaon village in the fringe area of Kaziranga. A joint search operation was led by the Kaziranga National Park and Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC).

Currently, the calf is under observation at CWRC which is a jointly functioning wildlife care facility of the Assam Forest Department (AFD) and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI). An official said, “The health condition of the Rhino is not stable and is under observation”.

Related News

JEE Mains Admit Card Release Date To Be Announced Soon

Iconic blockbuster film Sholay completes 45 years

5 Cr Women Got Sanitary Napkins At Re 1, Says PM Modi

Arunachal Registers 95 New Cases of COVID-19

You might also like
Regional

Morigaon: Toddlers drown in pond

Regional

Policeman faces molestation charge

Regional

Wrong Time-Table Make Students Miss Exam

Regional

Statues of Assam’s literary stalwarts unveiled

National

Congress not to send spokespersons for TV debates

Regional

10 Rohingyas arrested from Indo-Myanmar border

Comments
Loading...