Rhino Calf Rescued In Kaziranga

A female rhinoceros calf of around one-year-old was rescued on Saturday morning in Kaziranga.

The rhino was rescued in Dahgaon village in the fringe area of Kaziranga. A joint search operation was led by the Kaziranga National Park and Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC).

Currently, the calf is under observation at CWRC which is a jointly functioning wildlife care facility of the Assam Forest Department (AFD) and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI). An official said, “The health condition of the Rhino is not stable and is under observation”.