Rhino Causing Terror In Dhakuakhana Tranquilized And Rescued

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Rhino Tranquilized

A one horned rhinoceros that fled from the Kaziranga National Park and was causing fear in the Dhakuakhana area of Lakhimpur district since the last two days.

According to sources, a veterinary medical team of two doctors went to Dhakuakhana on Sunday from Guwahati and tranquilized the rhino that caused panic in the area.

Over the last two days, the fled rhino from Kaziranga National Park has caused havoc and destroyed paddy cultivation in many parts of the area.

Related News

BJP National Executive Committee Meeting Underway

Suspected Crude Bomb Found Along Assam-Mizoram Border

Assam: Tragic Road Accident Claims Life Of Minor In Nagaon

Assam CM Urges All To Raise Awareness On Cancer

The rhino had also killed one person in Dhakuakhana on Saturday.

The medical team had tranquilized the rhino at the bank of Subansiri river in Ghilamara and rescued the wild animal.

You might also like
Assam

Tura Medical College To Come Up Next Year

Top Stories

Arunachal COVID Cases Nearly Touches 5,000-Mark

Assam

Arunachal: Army Saves 2 Women From Drowning

Entertainment

Mandira Bedi’s Husband Raj Kaushal Dies of Heart Attack

National

Over 26.53 Cr Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India

Assam

Jail inmates try escaping COVID-19 care centre