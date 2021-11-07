Rhino Causing Terror In Dhakuakhana Tranquilized And Rescued

A one horned rhinoceros that fled from the Kaziranga National Park and was causing fear in the Dhakuakhana area of Lakhimpur district since the last two days.

According to sources, a veterinary medical team of two doctors went to Dhakuakhana on Sunday from Guwahati and tranquilized the rhino that caused panic in the area.

Over the last two days, the fled rhino from Kaziranga National Park has caused havoc and destroyed paddy cultivation in many parts of the area.

The rhino had also killed one person in Dhakuakhana on Saturday.

The medical team had tranquilized the rhino at the bank of Subansiri river in Ghilamara and rescued the wild animal.