Rhino Horns Will be Burnt Every Year: CM Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Rhino Horns

On the World Rhino Day, a total of 2479 rhino horns have been burnt down at Bokakhat at a historic event in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The religious ritual has been performed by 21 priests.

The initiative to burn the rhino horns has been taken to send a strong message and bust the myth that rhino horns are storehouse of medicinal properties.  

After the ceremony, CM Sarma said that the government cannot be run by selling rhino horns. “The rhino horns have been burnt to disperse the misconceptions. There are no medicinal values in the rhino horns. It is our responsibility to keep alive the rhinos rather than to kill them. A living rhino is more valuable than a dead rhino,” CM Sarma said.

Related News

PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To US For Quad Summit

Manipur Ranks 3rd in SFSI Among Small States

GU Director Selected For National Service Scheme Award

Mizoram 3rd Worst Hit State of COVID-19 in the Country

He further stated that the government won’t do any business with the parts of animals adding that if a rhino dies then its horns will be destroyed. “Rhino poaching has been decreased and I thanked the Forest officers and staffs. The rhino horns will be burnt every year,” the chief minister said.

He also announced that the Kaziranga National Park will reopen from October 1. The other tourist places will also reopen from October 1.

ALSO READ: Manipur Ranks 3rd in SFSI Among Small States

You might also like
National

NSCN Cadre Arrested With Arms In Nagaland

Top Stories

Baksa: Home Guard Dies By Suicide

Uncategorized

Book Shops in Kamrup (M) Shuts Down Again

Top Stories

78 Days Bonus For 1.1 Million Railways Employees

Top Stories

Highest surge of confirmed cases in India

Top Stories

Assam Posts 1227 Fresh COVID-19 Cases