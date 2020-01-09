Rhino Poaching Decreases in Orang National Park

After the Burhapahar range and Bagori range in Kaziranga, Orang National Park has also recorded with zero rhino killing for two years.

The zero rhino killing in Orang National Park has brought good news for the environment lover. The District Forest Officer, Wildlife B.V. Sandip gives credit to the forest guard of the national park, Sonitpur Police and the locals of Orang.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, one Forest Official informed that thirty rhino poachers have been arrested in the last three years and seized five 3.3rifles.