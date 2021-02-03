Rihanna, Greta Thunberg Extends Support To Farmers’ Protest

After International pop singer Rihanna came out in support of the protesting farmers, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also extended her support to the agitation primarily underway at Delhi’s borders against the contentious agricultural reform laws.

In a tweet, this year Nobel Peace Prize nominee said, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.” She shared a news article highlighting the central government’s crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Hours before Thunberg’s tweet, Hollywood star Rihanna also asked: “Why aren’t we talking about this?!” The singer attached a CNN news report on the protest.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been camping on Delhi’s borders for over two months demanding the repeal of Centre’s three new farm laws. The agitation took a turn for the worst when a group of protesters deviated from the route of the farmers’ Republic Day Tractor Parade and attacked Delhi Police personnel in ITO before storming the Red Fort.

The Government of India has offered to suspend the farm laws for a period of 12-18 months, a commitment reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Despite 10 rounds of talks between them, the Government of India and the farmers’ union comprising 40 outfits have been unable to reach a consensus. While the government is offering to discuss the three contentious laws clause-by-clause, farmer leaders remain adamant on their demand for a complete withdrawal of the legislation as well as legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.