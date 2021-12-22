RIIMS App Can’t be Reason for Teacher’s Death: Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu while reacting on the suicide committed by a primary school teacher in Sivasagar said that the government will verify the incident.

It may be mentioned that a primary school teacher at Demow in Sivasagar district allegedly committed suicide after not being able to use a government mobile application ‘RIIMS’ which was made mandatory for the teachers to use the app for attendance.

The minister said that such incident should not take place for a mobile app. The app is being used smoothly by all the teachers, said Ranoj Pegu.

He said, “The app should be used by the teachers. If they can use the foreign applications why can’t they use the RIIMS app,” the minister added.

He further stated that the government will probe into the incident of the suicide committed by the teacher adding that investigation will also be called for fake teachers.

Notably, the app is based on artificial intelligence and is used to monitor the attendance of the teachers of the schools. The app also maintains a database of students and teachers.

