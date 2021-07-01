Rijiju, Khandu Condole Death Of Arunachal Based Scribe From Assam

AssamNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Arunachal

A promising journalist based in Arunachal Pradesh Mintu Tamuli passed away due to cardiac arrest on Thursday evening.

Both Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister condoled Tamuli’s sudden demise.

The journalist who belonged to Assam’s Rowmari was working associated with numerous media houses over the years.

Related News

Assam CM Meets Amit Shah In Delhi

Air Bubble Agreement: Flights Between Qatar & India To…

Assam-Mizoram Border Tense Continues

Minor Boy From Assam Rescued From Traffickers in Bihar

Also Read: Assam CM Meets Amit Shah In Delhi

As per reports, 32 year old Tamuli was presently working for a Hindi daily Arunbhoomi, and was also associated with News 18.

 Expressing shock at the demise of the young journalist, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu tweeted: “Deeply shocked to hear the tragic news of sudden demise of Shri Mintu Tamuli Ji, a young promising journalist from Arunachal. My heartfelt condolences and prayers for comfort to his family during this difficult period. May the soul of departed attain Moksha. Om Shanti.”

Union minister Kiren Rijiju also condoled the demise of Tamuli.

“I’m deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mintu Tamuli, a young reporter of Arunbhoomi, a local Hindi daily of Arunachal Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Rijiju tweeted.

“Shocked and saddened to announce our comrade Mintu Tamuli, a reporter with Arunbhoomi, local Hindi daily is no more. He has passed away just an hour ago due to cardiac arrest,” the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) said.

Also Read: Air Bubble Agreement: Flights Between Qatar & India To Operate Till July 31
You might also like
Assam

Official Inauguration Of Bajali District Held Today

Top Stories

Manipur University impasse called off

World

Hate crime : Indian restaurant in US destroyed

Pratidin Exclusive

NAGAON | Two wheelers without number plates seized

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 | Defending champion Germany fears elimination while Mexico and…

Top Stories

At 11.4 °C, Delhi Records Lowest Temperature In 58 Years

Comments
Loading...