Rijiju, Khandu Condole Death Of Arunachal Based Scribe From Assam

A promising journalist based in Arunachal Pradesh Mintu Tamuli passed away due to cardiac arrest on Thursday evening.

Both Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister condoled Tamuli’s sudden demise.

The journalist who belonged to Assam’s Rowmari was working associated with numerous media houses over the years.

As per reports, 32 year old Tamuli was presently working for a Hindi daily Arunbhoomi, and was also associated with News 18.

Expressing shock at the demise of the young journalist, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu tweeted: “Deeply shocked to hear the tragic news of sudden demise of Shri Mintu Tamuli Ji, a young promising journalist from Arunachal. My heartfelt condolences and prayers for comfort to his family during this difficult period. May the soul of departed attain Moksha. Om Shanti.”

Union minister Kiren Rijiju also condoled the demise of Tamuli.

“I’m deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mintu Tamuli, a young reporter of Arunbhoomi, a local Hindi daily of Arunachal Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Rijiju tweeted.

“Shocked and saddened to announce our comrade Mintu Tamuli, a reporter with Arunbhoomi, local Hindi daily is no more. He has passed away just an hour ago due to cardiac arrest,” the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) said.