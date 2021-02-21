Top StoriesNationalRegional

Rijiju, Manipur CM Laud Captain Rangnamei's Bravery In Galwan Clash

By Pratidin Bureau
Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh have applauded the bravery of Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei, an Indian Army personnel from Manipur’s Senapati district for leading his men against China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops in Galwan Valley last year.

Rijiju and Singh have shared the picture of the army captain from the 16 Bihar Regiment on Twitter.

Rijiju tweeted, “He is Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati District in Manipur. He led his men from 16 Bihar in Galwan during the confrontation against the Chinese PLA.” The Union minister also shared a picture of Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei confronting a PLA soldier.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said, “Meet Capt. Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati District, Manipur of 16 Bihar, leading his men in Galwan during the confrontation against the Chinese PLA. The valour you have shown while standing up for the Nation has made all of us proud.”

The chief minister in another tweet said that the people of Manipur are ready to serve the nation while sharing the names of cadets who have been freshly inducted into the Indian Defence Forces from Imphal’s Sainik School, Hindustan Times reported.

Both China and India withdrew their troops earlier this week from the Pangong Tso, one of the key friction points on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Moreover, Indian and Chinese military commanders on Saturday discussed further disengagement at other friction points at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra, which began on Saturday and lasted for 16 hours.

It may be stated that China stepped up its diplomatic attack on India soon after it released the names of four PLA soldiers, who were killed during the Galwan Valley clashes in June last year. The Indian embassy in China faced a barrage of hate messages from Chinese citizens who blamed India for the military standoff at eastern Ladakh.

