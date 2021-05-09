Top StoriesRegional

Ripun Bora, Ajmal Congratulate Himanta Biswa Sarma

By Pratidin Bureau
Congress’ Ripun Bora and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badaruddin Ajmal have congratulated CM-designate Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for being elected as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam.

Both the leaders have wished him a successful tenure Ripun Bora sent his regards to the new Assam Chief Minister and expressed desire to work together for the betterment of Assam.

“Many congratulations to @himantabiswa on being elected as the next Chief Minister of Assam. Our only vision must be to work in tandem to make Assam one of the most developed states of India. Best wishes!” Ripun Bora tweeted.

AIUDF Chief Badaruddin Ajmal also congratulated him and wished him a successful tenure.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to @himantabiswa for being elected as BJP’s legislative party leader. I hope Dr. Sharma with his experience and dedication will pull out Assam from the critical juncture it is at. I wish him a successful tenure,” Ajmal tweeted.

Earlier today, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was declared the 15th Chief Minister of Assam after a meeting of BJP Legislative party in Guwahati.

The announcement came after eight days of the BJP-led coalition winning the Assembly elections with 75 seats. Its opposition meanwhile, the Mahajot alliance, won 50 seats.

