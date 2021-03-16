Ripun Bora Can Become CM In Bangladesh: Himanta

Slamming Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora, NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the former could be the chief minister in Bangladesh.

Sarma before participating at election campaign at Khanapara said that it will come to light for whom the Congress party is working.

Talking about Jayanta Das, the NEDA convener said that he was an eligible candidate and that he requested Das to not quit the party. “Atul Bora has been given a ticket based on seniority,” said Sarma.

He further stated that the BJP will get a good result in the first phase of the Assam assembly election. “This time the BJP is irresistible. There is no rival to stand against BJP,” added Sarma.