Top StoriesRegional

Ripun Bora Can Become CM In Bangladesh: Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
23

Slamming Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora, NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the former could be the chief minister in Bangladesh.

Sarma before participating at election campaign at Khanapara said that it will come to light for whom the Congress party is working.

Talking about Jayanta Das, the NEDA convener said that he was an eligible candidate and that he requested Das to not quit the party. “Atul Bora has been given a ticket based on seniority,” said Sarma.

Related News

CBI Books 17 Army Officers in Recruitment Scam

Himanta Takes Part In Bike Rally In Biswanath

PM Modi To Attend Virtual Summit With Finland PM Today

Pune: Major Fire At Shivaji Market, 25 Shops Gutted

He further stated that the BJP will get a good result in the first phase of the Assam assembly election. “This time the BJP is irresistible. There is no rival to stand against BJP,” added Sarma.

You might also like
National

Tesla To Enter India Next Year

Top Stories

19 Mild Earthquakes Jolt Gujarat

Top Stories

Girls Are ‘Living Independent Soul’: Himachal HC On Inter-Caste Marriage…

National

Rajnath Singh leaves for a three day visit to Bangladesh

Regional

RTI activist from Diphu arrested

Regional

The saga of twin tower

Comments
Loading...