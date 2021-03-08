Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Ripun Bora Files Nomination From Gohpur Constituency

By Pratidin Bureau
20

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora has filed his nomination from Gohpur constituency on Monday.

He was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi and former State minister Rakibul Hussain. After submitting his nomination papers, Bora said APCC is aiming to win all the seats that it is contesting.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress announced a list of 40 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls. Later, three more candidates for the Phase-I elections were declared on Sunday night.

The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases beginning on March 27.

