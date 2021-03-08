Ripun Bora Files Nomination From Gohpur Constituency

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora has filed his nomination from Gohpur constituency on Monday.

He was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi and former State minister Rakibul Hussain. After submitting his nomination papers, Bora said APCC is aiming to win all the seats that it is contesting.

Grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love & support of people who joined me as I filed my nominations from Gohpur LAC, alongside Sh. @GauravGogoiAsm & Sh. @Rakibul_INC. Such warmth strengthens my resolve of service to people!#CongressIsWinningAssam pic.twitter.com/zAe0TRMt4K — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) March 8, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, Congress announced a list of 40 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls. Later, three more candidates for the Phase-I elections were declared on Sunday night.

The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases beginning on March 27.