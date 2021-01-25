Ripun Bora Raised Several Questions To BJP Govt

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora slams Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over various issues. Bora raised several questions to BJP government.

The Questions raised by Bora are:

According to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report there haven’t provide any amount for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) fund since last 6 years. What is the reason for this?

The opposition party has asked the center that if they have solved the problems of tea workers?

Have the tea community got their SC status? “Has the daily wage of the tea workers been increased to rupees 351?”

What steps have been taken by the government to implement the NRC? ‘

Furthermore, the Congress leader had also responded to the statement of ‘Congress-AIUDF alliance’ that has made by Union minister Amit Shah.

Adding the foreigners’ illegal entry to Assam, Bora stated, “Many foreigners were expelled from Assam during the Congress-ruled government.”

‘The BJP has been welcoming the foreigners with red carpet’ Bora further added. There have been only 4 foreigners expelled from Assam in 4 years, Bora claimed.

During the press meet, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi also said that Congress is all ready to defeat the BJP in the upcoming assembly election.

Reacting on the party alliance with AIUDF, Bordoloi said that ‘AIUDF is a minor Party, not a major party.’