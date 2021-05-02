Ripun Bora Resigns As APCC President

In a major development, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora has resigned from his position amid counting of votes which is well underway in Assam.

In a written letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Bora said he takes full responsibility of the “humiliating defeat” his party faced in the 2021 Assembly elections.

“I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee owing responsibility of the humiliating defeat of my party in the Assam Assembly Elections 2021,” He said in his letter.

Bora also said that the party was unable to “combat the divisive and communal politics played by the BJP and RSS”.

Further, Bora clarified that he would still be a dedicated Congressman “to uphold the ideology and values of Indian National Congress”.

Bora lost to BJP’s Utpal Borah in the Assembly elections. The counting of votes is still underway.