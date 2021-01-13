Ripun Bora Slams BJP Over Price Hike Amid Magh Bihu

Greeting the people of Assam on the occasion of Magh Bihu, Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora said that most of the people have not been able to celebrate Bihu due to price hike of the essential commodities.

Addressing a press conference today, Bora said that a section of people has only celebrated Bihu but most of the people couldn’t as the prices of the commodities are very high and the government failed to control the price hike.

Stating some examples, Bora said that the state government has not paid salary to the workers involved in the 108 Mritunjoy services.

The people of Laika Dadhia region, who were protesting at Lezaihola Borguri demanding rehabilitation, could not celebrate the Bhogali bihu as government failed to solve the issue. It may be stated that two women were died at the protest place because of the medical negligence by the government and local administration.

Peasant leader Akhil Gogoi’s family has also not been able to celebrate Bihu in their house as the leader is in jail since one year.

Bora also criticized the Speaker of the Assam Assembly Hitendra Nath Goswami for terminating the position of the leader of opposition from Debabrata Saikia. Later Bora said, “I am happy that the Gauhati High Court has stayed removal of Saikia’s post yesterday. Goswami has been working like a rubber stamp.”

Bora said that Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the undeclared Chief Minister of Assam adding that he should not have take interest in what is going on in the Congress party. He should focus on how to get the position of declared Chief Minister.