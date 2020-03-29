Ripun, Monika join Covid-19 fight

APCC President Ripun Bora and his wife Monika Bora on Sunday pledged a donation of Rs 1 lakh 40 thousand to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Assam’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the Congress leader said “Just now I handed over a cheque of Rs.1.00 lakh being my one month salary and Rs. 40,000/- being one month pension of my wife Smti Monika Bora, Ex-MLA to the #Assam CM’s #ReliefFund to fight against #CoronaVirus through the Resident Commissioner Assam Government at New Delhi.”

Asked Deputy Commissioner, #Sonitpur Nodal DC for my #MPLADFund, to release Rupees One Crore to #Assam Government for the purpose of Ventilator, Medical Equipment or Infrastructure for temporary hospital to combat with #CoronaVirus. pic.twitter.com/AO9yeG3cOo — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) March 29, 2020

