Rise in Cancer Cases a Cause of concern in Mizoram: Lalthangliana

The rise of cancer cases in Mizoram has become a cause of concern for the state government. The state health minister Dr. R Lalthangliana expressed serious concern over the alarming increase of cancer cases in the state while referring to the latest Population-Based Cancer Registries (PBCR) report, 2016 in Aizawl.

According to the latest version of PBCR, there were over 4,600 cancer cases detected in the state until 2014. Mizoram secures the top position with patients suffering from Cancer despite adopting various government policies to tackle the situation, said Dr. Lalthangliana.

The minister while addressing a public gathering in the state capital also announced that the state government will establish a specialized cancer hospital with an estimated cost of Rs. 500 crore keeping the greater interest of the people in the state adding that a Japanese agency, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will take the responsibility of completing the project.

Reports stated that an average of at least 725 people died every year due to cancer and three people are diagnosed with the deadly disease every day in Mizoram.

It is also reported that the proposed hospital will be set up at the site of the existing cancer hospital at Zemabawk on the eastern outskirts of Aizawl.

According to reports, the state has already obtained Rs. 482 crore sanction order from North Eastern Council (NEC) for the upgrade of the Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences (RIPANS) near the proposed site of a cancer specialty hospital.

The minister further stated that keeping the greater interest of the people of the region in mind, the government will make the hospital an institution with international standards. If everything goes according to plan, we are also planning to upgrade the existing 300 health sub-centers into health and wellness centers by 2023, the minister added.