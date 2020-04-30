Rishi Kapoor’s Daughter to Drive 1400 KM for Father’s Funeral

Actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been given permission to travel by road to Mumbai for his funeral amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Riddhima Kapoor, 39, who is married to an industrialist and stays in Delhi, had reportedly asked the Union Home Ministry last night for permission to fly to Mumbai by a chartered flight.

While she sought permission she was told that it could only be given by Home Minister Amit Shah. As an option, she asked to be allowed to drive to Mumbai.

She will now travel by road and is expected to reach Mumbai after a 1,400 km-journey, which roughly takes 18 hours. Flights, trains, and inter-state travel have been banned during the lockdown to slow the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 in the country.

Rishi Kapoor, 67, died in Mumbai on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. His wife, actor Neetu Kapoor, and son Ranbir Kapoor are in Mumbai.

In a statement, Rishi Kapoor’s family said he would like to be remembered by his fans with a smile and not with tears.

The family said, “In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”