Rising Covid19+ cases no cause for panic: CM Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called on the people not to panic looking at the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases as the state government was fully capable of handling the situation.

Saying that state government was taking all necessary steps to bring back Assam’s people stranded in different parts of the country, he urged the people to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the health department like wearing of masks, frequent hand washing, maintaining social distance etc. for achieving victory in this fight against coronavirus.

Sonowal also requested the people not to discriminate against those who are infected by the deadly virus as nobody willingly becomes a virus carrier.

The Chief Minister today visited four quarantine facilities which were being readied as second tier of quarantine centres for COVID-19 patients. The four centres were MDK Kanoi College, the girls hostel of DHSK College, Kasturba Gandhi girls hostel at Dikom Parbati Devi ME School and Asom Bidyapith High School, Chabua in Dibrugarh.

While addressing the media persons during his visit to the quarantine facilities, Sonowal urged the people to strictly maintain COVID-19 protocols and he appealed to those who are being quarantined not to violate any quarantine rules.

Violation of quarantine norms does not only affect the patients but also jeopardizes the whole society and therefore, the government have no other option but to take action against those violators of home or institutional quarantine. He also informed that state government was taking steps to set up quarantine centres till the panchayat level and he urged the people of the state to extend wholehearted support to the government so that this outbreak of the global pandemic can be contained.