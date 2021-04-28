Ritul Saikia is Under ULFA’s Custody: GP Singh

By Pratidin Bureau
The abducted ONGC employee Ritul Saikia is under the custody of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I), confirmed ADGP (Law & Order), GP Singh.

Speaking to media, Singh said that Ritul Saikia is in under the custody of ULFA and that police has information on it. “Saikia is under ULFA’s custody at Mon district in Nagaland. The rescue operation is underway by the Assam Rifles, Army and police. We requested ULFA to release Ritul Saikia soon,” added Singh.

 It may be mentioned that the other two ONGC employees’ abduction cases, the two abductees Mohinimohan Gogoi and Alakesh Saikia were rescued by troops of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Nagaland Police on Saturday.

