Rivers Entering From Bhutan Cause Erosion: Assam Minister

By Pratidin Bureau
Bhutan
Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday said in Assam Assembly that several rivers that enter Chirang district from the foothills of Bhutan cause erosion along their bank in the state.

The minister pointed out that efforts are being undertaken to resolve the problem.

In this connection, Hazarika also said that the government is in talks with authorities of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to control the flood flow that also causes heavy floods in the region.

Hazarika was replying to a discussion moved by UPPL legislator Jayanta Basumatary on problems of flood and erosion plaguing his Sidli constituency in Chirang district, during the Member’s Hour.

Hazarika also noted as the length of the rivers flowing through Chirang is not much; planned action can help mitigate the problem.

Among the rivers that flow into Chirang from Bhutan are the Aei, the three main sub-tributaries of Champabati, Swrmanga, and the Makra. 

