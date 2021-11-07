Riyan Parag Steers Assam To 2nd Win In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Assam beat Bihar by three wickets on Saturday in the thirteen edition of the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy in the national capital

Captain Riyan Parag hit four sixes and several fours during his knock of 33-ball 58.

Assam defeated the target of 136 in 7 balls

This is Assam’s second win and has pushed the team to the second spot on the scorecard.

Assam has already played two matches against Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and is scheduled to play the next match with Kerala on November 8. The state team won its first match against Gujarat.

The other members of the team include Pallav Kumar Das, Rishav Das, Denish Das, Amit Sinha, Saahil Jain, Akash Sengupta, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Rahul Singh, Roshan Alam, Amlanjyoti Das, Jitumoni Kalita, Kunal Saikia, Abhishek Thakuri, Mukhtar Hussain, Pritam Das, and Dharani Rabha. Head Coach – Ajay Ratra, Coach – Stuart Binny and Salil Sinha, Manager – Pratim Hazarika.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy kickstarted on November 4 and is underway across Lucknow, Guwahati, Baroda, Delhi, Haryana, and Vijayawada, with the knockouts starting in Delhi from November 16 and the final set to take place in the national capital on November 22.