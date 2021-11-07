Riyan Parag Steers Assam To 2nd Win In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

AssamSportsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Riyan Parag

Assam beat Bihar by three wickets on Saturday in the thirteen edition of the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy in the national capital

Captain Riyan Parag hit four sixes and several fours during his knock of 33-ball 58. 

Assam defeated the target of 136 in 7 balls

Related News

BJP National Executive Meet: Assembly Polls Likely To Be Top…

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’

2nd Fire Break Out In Maharashtra Today

Bokakhat: 16 Arrested After Father Lodge Complaint On…

This is Assam’s second win and has pushed the team to the second spot on the scorecard.

Assam has already played two matches against Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and is scheduled to play the next match with Kerala on November 8. The state team won its first match against Gujarat.

The other members of the team include Pallav Kumar Das, Rishav Das, Denish Das, Amit Sinha, Saahil Jain, Akash Sengupta, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Rahul Singh, Roshan Alam, Amlanjyoti Das, Jitumoni Kalita, Kunal Saikia, Abhishek Thakuri, Mukhtar Hussain, Pritam Das, and Dharani Rabha. Head Coach – Ajay Ratra, Coach – Stuart Binny and Salil Sinha, Manager – Pratim Hazarika.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy kickstarted on November 4 and is underway across Lucknow, Guwahati, Baroda, Delhi, Haryana, and Vijayawada, with the knockouts starting in Delhi from November 16 and the final set to take place in the national capital on November 22.

You might also like
Assam

Student Unions Observes Hunger Strike Against CAA

Assam

Tripura Govt Orders Magisterial Inquiry Against BJP MLA

Assam

Earthquake Alert: Tremors Felt In Guwahati, Parts Of Assam

Assam

GMCH delays handing over bodies of COVID-19 victims to kin

Top Stories

Priyanka earns Rs 1.87 crore per Instagram post

National

DRDO successfully test-fires the new air to air missile ‘Astra’