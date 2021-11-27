NationalTop Stories

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Admitted to AIIMS, Delhi

By Pratidin Bureau

Rashtriya Janata Dal party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital after complaining of fever, said sources while quoted by news agency ANI.

The RJD chief was admitted to the hospital on Friday and his health condition is stable, ANI reported.

Lalu Prasad Yadav had returned to Bihar last month after over 3 years. The Jharkhand High Court, earlier in April, granted bail to Mr Yadav.

The former Bihar Chief Minister, who was undergoing treatment at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for two years, was moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi in January.

