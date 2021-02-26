RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav Arrives In Guwahati

Bihar’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav has arrived in Guwahati today where he is scheduled to have an important meeting with the leaders of the Congress-AIUDF grand alliance.

As per sources, Yadav will be visiting Kamakhya Temple tomorrow (Feb 27) morning and offer prayers. Later, he will address a press conference in the city.

The RJD chief was welcomed by Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi along with AIUDF chief Badaruddin Ajmal’s son Abdur Rahim Ajmal, MLA Aminul Islam and RJD state president.