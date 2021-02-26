Top StoriesRegional

RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav Arrives In Guwahati

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Bihar’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav has arrived in Guwahati today where he is scheduled to have an important meeting with the leaders of the Congress-AIUDF grand alliance.

As per sources, Yadav will be visiting Kamakhya Temple tomorrow (Feb 27) morning and offer prayers. Later, he will address a press conference in the city.

The RJD chief was welcomed by Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi along with AIUDF chief Badaruddin Ajmal’s son Abdur Rahim Ajmal, MLA Aminul Islam and RJD state president.

Related News

Existing COVID Guidelines To Remain In Force Till March 31:…

Yusuf Pathan Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Sivasagar: Himanta Distributes Scooters To Jeevika Sakhis

Assam Polls To Be Held In 3 Phases Starting March 27

You might also like
Regional

Five Former Congress Manipur MLAs Join BJP

National

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee no more

Top Stories

Assam Govt Launches 2nd Phase Of ‘Assam Darshan Scheme’

Environment

Assam Govt Announces 3 Schemes to Prevent Flood & Erosion

Top Stories

DELHI: Counting begins, AAP gains early lead over BJP

Top Stories

Ghy: 60 Scribes Tested For Post-COVID Issues

Comments
Loading...