RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav To Lead Opposition In Bihar

By Pratidin Bureau
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has been choosen to be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the opposition coalition in Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

It was stated by Congress in a joint press conference on Saturday.

“All components of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) have decided to come together as coalition for the Bihar Assembly elections. Congress, RJD, CPI, CPM and Vikassheel Insaan party will be part of this alliance under leadership of RJD. We want Bihar to prosper under Tejashwi Yadav,” said Bihar Congress leader Avinash Pandey said, as reported by news agency ANI.

While RJD will contest in 144 seats, Congress will contest from 70 seats. The Left parties will be contesting in 29 seats. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on the other hand will get seats from the RJD quota, the coalition announced.

The three-phase election in Bihar will start on October 28, with second phase and third phase on November 3 and 7 respectively. The results will be announced on November 10.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the other hand, who heads the ruling coalition in the state with the BJP, hopes to win a fourth term.

