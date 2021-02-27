RJD Sets Eyes On Assam Polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav who arrived in Guwahati on Friday evening is conducting meetings with regional parties including the Congress-AIUDF alliance related to contesting the Assam Assembly Elections.

RJD, the regional party of Bihar, will be contesting assembly elections in the poll-bound states of Assam, Kerala, and West Bengal.

The national secretary of RJD Shyam Rajak has been in Guwahati for the last two days and according to a media report that Yadav has conducted meetings on Friday evening with regional parties and scheduled to hold more meetings on Saturday.

There is no confirmation yet if RJD is contesting solo or in an alliance and the number of seats the party would be contesting, the report added.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Janata Dal (U) will be contesting for the Assam polls, without the help of any alliance.

Moreover, Yadav will be visiting Kamakhya Temple today to offer prayers.

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the dates of assembly polls in five states. Assam will go on polls in three phases starting from March 27 this year.