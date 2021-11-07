Road Accident In Banderdewa Kills 1, Other Severely Injured

Fatal road accident reportedly took place in Tarajuli area near Banderdewa of Lakhimpur district in Assam on Sunday.

One person had been killed on spot and other severely injured after a collision between two moving vehicles from opposite directions.

According to sources, the collision occurred between a bike and a dumper where the bike was hit by the moving dumper.

As informed, the man who is severely injured in the road accident has been identified as Paresh Saikia.

The deceased person has not been identified so far due to the injuries.

The registration number of the dumper that caused the accident is AS 07 AC 7987.

Meanwhile, the injured man is rushed to nearby hospital.