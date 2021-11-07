Road Accident In Banderdewa Kills 1, Other Severely Injured

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Road Accident
Representative Image

Fatal road accident reportedly took place in Tarajuli area near Banderdewa of Lakhimpur district in Assam on Sunday.

One person had been killed on spot and other severely injured after a collision between two moving vehicles from opposite directions.

According to sources, the collision occurred between a bike and a dumper where the bike was hit by the moving dumper.

Related News

T20 World Cup 2022: Automatic Super 12 Qualifiers Confirmed

Nawab Malik Slapped With Defamation Case By Sameer…

BJP National Executive Committee Meeting Underway

Suspected Crude Bomb Found Along Assam-Mizoram Border

As informed, the man who is severely injured in the road accident has been identified as Paresh Saikia.

The deceased person has not been identified so far due to the injuries.

The registration number of the dumper that caused the accident is AS 07 AC 7987.

Meanwhile, the injured man is rushed to nearby hospital.

Also Read: Guwahati: 2 Separate Car Accidents Occur At GS Road

You might also like
Sports

KISCE to be Set Up in 6 NE States Including Assam

Top Stories

COVID Assam: 5,756 New Cases, 50 Deaths

Top Stories

Teok: One Dies of Electrocution

Assam

Hey Bhagwan Save Us: Rupjyoti & Kamalakhya

Assam

Adivasi Jatiya Mahasabha-called bandh effects lower Assam

Assam

Three poachers with arms detained