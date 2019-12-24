Road Accident in Margherita | 3 Dead, 1 Injured

A deadly road accident has taken place at the Barma Camp of Lekhapani in Margherita on Tuesday evening.

As per reports, a speedy dumper had hit a splendour bike (AS 23 U 8663) and a Hero Pleasure scooter equally, where three youths have died at the spot and a woman got critically injured.

Reportedly, the deceased and the injured woman had not been identified yet. It may be stated that, as the accident had taken place, the dumper had fled away from the scene.

Police have already reached the scene and started an investigation in search of the dumper.

