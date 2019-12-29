Road accident in Missa: 1 Dead, 2 Injured

A deadly road accident has taken place at the Missa region in Nagaon on Sunday night.

Reportedly, a speedy gas tanker (NL 01 L 2933) has hit an Oil tanker (ML 05 K 7015) front its front and due to the accident, one had died at the spot and the rest of the two got critically injured.

As per reports, the deceased has not identified yet. On the other hand, both of the injured persons had sent to the Jakhalabandha hospital for further treatment.

However, the police had reached the scene and tried to control the situation.

