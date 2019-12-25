Road Accident In Sipajhar: 3 Dead

A deadly road accident had taken place at the connecting road of Laujan of College Chok in Sipajhar on Tuesday night.

Reportedly, a WagonR car had lost control over it and suddenly fall down into a pond, where three passengers of the car had died at the spot.

Reportedly, all of the deceased have been identified as Lense Nayak Chandrakanta Das, Constable Pranjit Saikia, and Mintu Nath.

It has been suspected that the accident had taken place due to the dense fog at night in the region. Police have quickly reached the scene and recovered the body along with the car from the pond and sent the bodies for postmortem.

