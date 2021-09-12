Road Accident Kills Biker And 3 Horses In Nazira

An over-speeding bike hit a herd of stray horses on Saturday night in Nazira of Sivasagar district, leading to the death of both the biker and the horses.

The man who was riding the bike has been identified as Ajay Mech, a resident of Lakhmi Aali in Nazira.

As per a local media report, Ajay rammed his Duke motorcycle onto the sleeping horses, who were spotted by the locals, moving around in Nazira’s Dhudor Aali, in the past few days.

The accident occurred around 11:30 pm last night in Dhudor Aali, stated report.

Locals gathered around the spot After hearing a loud sound, the locals of the area gathered around the spot and found Ajay and the three horses lying dead in a pool of blood.

The local police reached the accident site and ordered the forest officials to recover the bodies of the poor horses.