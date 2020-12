Road Accident: Two Killed In Karbi Anglong

In a tragic incident, two bike riders killed in a road accident in Karbi Anglong’s Fuloni on Thursday.

Reportedly the accident took place when two bike riders lost their control on the bike and collided with a tree beside the road.

The deceased have been identified as Akibul Rehman, Akbar Ali.

The number plate of the bike was AS 09D 7465.

More details awaited.