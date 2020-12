11 organizations staged road blockade at Dhodar Ali in Mariani amid the ongoing Assam-Nagaland border tense.

The organizations demanded to withdraw the camp of Nagaland Police which were set up at Assam’s land.

They also urged to evacuate an RCC bridge, constructed inside the Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest under Mariani forest range.

The communication in the area has been interrupted due to the road blockade programme.