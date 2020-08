A fatal road accident took place today at Beltoli in Abhayapuri between a bus and a TATA Magic.

The mishap which reportedly took place due to poor road condition resulted in serious injuries on the part of the Magic driver and its handyman. Their condition is critical.

Several passengers of the bus have sustained major and minor injuries.

The said bus, bearing registration number AS 25 AC 7012 was on its way from Goalpara to Barpeta Road.