Road to Assam economy recovery

Three consultant groups KPMG, Ernest & young and OKDISCD have submitted their respective reports on the economy of Assam in post COVID scenario to the SITA, Assam while the eight-member committee formed by the Government of Assam will give prepare the recovery road map by May 20.

This was informed by Dr Amiya Sharma, noted economist and member of the Economic Recovery Committee, which has to begin their daily sittings under the Chairmanship of former Additional Chief Secretary Subhash Das.

The Committee has also decided to take opinion about the common people and they will announce the address and email in a day or two for quick access to the suggestions.

The committee will identify the worst affected sectors and see how they can be given some support from the government besides trying to have domain experts handling [particular sector, said Dr Sharma.

Every sector has been badly hit and already Assam Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary announced that the tea industry itself has lost Rs 600 crores.

Notably, about 15% of Assam economy comes from agriculture, 40 % per cent from industry and the rest are from the service sector. Dr Sharma, a noted economist and the Executive Director of the RGVN felt that Assam could see some recovery the next quarter.