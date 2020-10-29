Road Transport Workers Stage Protest at Khanapara

By Pratidin Bureau
The All India Road Transport Workers Federation (AIRTWF), Assam State Committee has staged a protest at National Highway 37, Khanapara against the ban on entry of commercial vehicles to Meghalaya.

The federation demanded to withdraw the ban on entry of the commercial vehicles to Meghalaya. They also demanded that the Assam government should arrange for COVID testing centers for the drivers and tourists at Assam border in spite of conducting covid test at Meghalaya in the expense of Rs. 500-Rs. 3000.

They also demanded that the Assam government should also impose fees of Meghalaya tourists and drivers coming to Assam in the name of COVID testing. “The government should also stop taking tax in the tollgate from the visitors and commercial vehicles until and unless the construction of roads gets completed,” the federation demanded.

Another demand stated by the federation is that the Ola-Uber authorities should minimize the percentage of fares collected from the drivers from 26% to 10%.

