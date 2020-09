In a shocking and horror-inspiring incident, the female manager of a SBI Customer Service Point was attacked by perpetrators in broad day light in Guwahati today.

The two perpetrators, who came in a red Maruti 800 car, assaulted Rupali Sinha – the woman manager of the SBI Seva Kendra in Katahbari – and looted money.

Sinha, severely injured in the attack, was rushed to the Excelcare Hospital.