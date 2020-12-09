Robbery In Mankachar, One Attacked

An incident of robbery occurred at Diara Dumartala gaon, Mankachar Abdul Latif’s residence on Wednesday.

According to sources, a group of 7-8 miscreants looted around Rs 3 lakhs in cash along with gold jewelry, two mobile phones and one laptop.

It may be stated that the miscreants tied duo Abdul Latif and his son Faruq Ahmed head to toes. Later the dacoits attacked Abdul Latif’s father namely Abdul Abal. He was admitted to hospital after he was seriously injured.

However, Mankachar police have already started an investigation in this regard.

