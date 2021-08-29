Rocket Hits Near Kabul Airport, Kills 1 Child

Days after two blasts at Kabul airport claimed close to 200 lives, Sound of another powerful explosion was heard in the Afghan capital on Sunday, days after recent suicide bomb blasts at the Kabul Airport.

As per statements made by an Afghan Police Chief, a rocket hit the northwest neighbourhood of Kabul airport killing a child.

Report from a top news daily stated that a band of veteran Afghan leaders, including two regional strongmen, are angling for talks with the Taliban and plan to meet within weeks to form a new front for holding negotiations on the country’s next government, a member of a group said. This move comes as Western forces are heading to the final phase of troop-pullout from Afghanistan.

The US issued warnings of an “specific, credible” terror threat, and asked US citizens to clear of the airport and airport gates earlier on Sunday.

The warning was echoed by US President Joe Biden, US State Department and the US embassy. A similar advisory was issued prior to Friday’s terror attack that killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 US service members. In retaliation, the US said it killed two ISIS-K militants responsible, stated the report from top news daily.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the current situation in Afghanistan with his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday.