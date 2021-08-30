Rockets Hit Near Kabul Airport Amid US Pullout

Rockets struck a neighbourhood near Kabul’s international airport amid the ongoing US withdrawal from Afghanistan on Monday. It wasn”t immediately clear who launched them, stated a report from the AP.

According to eye witnesses, the rockets struck Kabul’s Salim Karwan neighbourhood on Monday morning. Gunfire immediately followed the explosions but it wasn”t immediately clear who was firing.

According to the AP report, witness who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals said they heard the sound of three explosions and then saw a flash, like fire, in the sky.

People fled after the blasts, the witness said.

U.S. military cargo planes continued their evacuations at the airport after the rocket fire.

As per statements made by American officials, on Sunday, a U.S. drone strike blew up a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul”s international airport. Three children were killed in the strike.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the U.S. is to withdraw from Afghanistan by Tuesday.