Rockin’ & Rollin’: Hard Rock Cafe Opens Maiden Outlet In Guwahati

Jennifer Shaheen Hussain

Iconic US-based dining brand Hard Rock Cafe has launched its maiden outlet in Guwahati on Sunday, marking its entry into the rock and roll region of India – the Northeast.

The 49-year-old global brand entered the country in 2006 gaining prominence over the decade among musicophiles alongside its iconic American casual cuisine including the legendary® burgers, handcrafted cocktails, and salads, and interiors etched with celebrity memorabilia.

A melting pot of diverse cultures, Guwahati – the ‘Gateway of Northeast’ is now Hard Rock Cafe’s eighth city and the food chain’s tenth cafe. Located at Guwahati Central Mall, the neon-lit red signage of the café welcomes patrons to a bar and dining space spread over 3,800 square feet, a 600-square-foot outdoor deck, and an all heavy rock souvenir shop.

“We are excited to finally open in the rock region of India – the Northeast. The patrons should be expecting lots of live music, food-based LTOs, and great flavours which the region is yet to experience,” Hard Rock Cafe’s Director of Operations (India) Kunal Joshi said.

Offering an eclectic menu, an expansive spread of an all-American grub is discernible in its wide range of burgers, nachos, sliders, sandwiches, and salads.

“Being an all American brand, it is known for its authentic experiences that rock, hence, the cafe believes in serving larger portions for the patrons to sit together, share and socialize along with the music and the live bands that play,” Hard Rock Cafe’s Director of Culinary (India) Chef Cyrus Irani said.

Describing the exhaustive menu and various combinations, Chef Cyrus said, “The nachos are one of the best in the city they could offer, the jumbo combos with barbeque sauce and onion rings, blue cheese dip and spicy wings, southern spice spring rolls and potato skins with cheese”.

Moreover, the latest edition of the menu also serves smaller portions blending local Assamese and American flavours such as a pork burger with robust spices of ginger and bamboo shoot.

“The burgers are in the range of four to five inches in height. We try to manage it as juicy and crunchy as possible, the ratio is taken care of and thought over strategically so it is easy to eat and the eye appeal remains good,” Chef Cyrus added.

Since its genesis, Hard Rock has always been a collector of music and entertainment memorabilia and a wide range of classic and contemporary is on display in the Guwahati outlet.

“We have a mix of contemporary and classic memorabilia. In contemporary we have Beyonce and Taylor Swift while in classic there’s Van Halen and Iron Maiden. Anyone who is a music lover they will have their choices of artist adorning the walls,” Kunal Joshi said.

The cafe has had its launch amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and all safety measures are taken for patrons to have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Kunal Joshi asserted, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, despite a seating capacity of 110, the cafe is only accommodating 60 seats currently. Furthermore, the cafe is sanitised every two hours and the staff takes strict precautions during preparation and service.

Patrons can check the website and its social media handles for the schedules of live music shows and other events. The Rock Shop is also open for patrons to avail of Hard Rock Cafe merchandise. To experience energetic vibes, call on 7099002020 for reservations now.