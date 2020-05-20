Rohdhola in North Ghy Declared Containment Zone

The Kamrup district administration has declared Rohdhola area in North Guwahati as ‘Containment Zone’ after a girl tested positive for COVID-19. The administration has also sealed Shiv Sai Company Complex as the girl is a resident of the complex.

The connecting road of North Guwahati to National Highway has also been closed.

It may be mentioned that Puja Singh (18) was tested positive of COVID-19 on Tuesday. She returned from Bengaluru four days ago along with her family and was in home quarantine at Rohdhola. The five members of the family went to Bengaluru for the treatment of her father and returned to Guwahati a few days ago.

After being tested positive she was admitted to MMCH on Tuesday night itself by the health department.