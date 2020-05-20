Rohdhola in North Ghy Declared Containment Zone

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
458

The Kamrup district administration has declared Rohdhola area in North Guwahati as ‘Containment Zone’ after a girl tested positive for COVID-19. The administration has also sealed Shiv Sai Company Complex as the girl is a resident of the complex.

The connecting road of North Guwahati to National Highway has also been closed.

It may be mentioned that Puja Singh (18) was tested positive of COVID-19 on Tuesday. She returned from Bengaluru four days ago along with her family and was in home quarantine at Rohdhola. The five members of the family went to Bengaluru for the treatment of her father and returned to Guwahati a few days ago.

After being tested positive she was admitted to MMCH on Tuesday night itself by the health department.

You might also like
National

At least 3 Killed in Gas Leakage in Andhra Factory

World

US offers reward for Osama’s son Hamza

Technology

Indian Navy acquires deep submarine rescue vehicles

Regional

Assamese filmmaker gets International recognition

National

Prez Kovind Hails MS Dhoni

Regional

Khumtai MLA plays Good Samaritan for flood victims

Comments
Loading...