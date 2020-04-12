Rongali Bihu: Amid Covid-19 Tense, Assam gears Up To Celebrate Bihu

Amidst the COVID-19 tense across the state along with the world, Assam is all geared up to celebrate Rongali or Bohag Bihu. The Bohag Bihu is a harvest or sowing festival. People celebrate the Rongali Bihu by arranging feast (ja-jalpan) with pitha (rice cake), laru (traditional food made of coconut).

The beautiful agricultural state of Assam celebrates major agricultural events as the festival of Bihu. Notably, there are three Bihu festivals in the year namely Rongali Bihu (Bohag Bihu), Bhugali (Magh Bihu) and Kangali (Kati Bihu) marking the distinctive phase in the farming calendar.

The Rongali Bihu marks the agricultural New Year at the advent of seeding time and is celebrated as the Festival of Merriment.

Colorful rituals mark the first day of Rongali Bihu celebrated as Garu Bihu. This day is dedicated to cattle and livestock. The rest of the weeklong celebrations of Bohag Bihu are known as Manuh Bihu. A mood of festivity and gaiety is seen throughout Assam during the seven days of Rongali Bihu.

But this time Assam will not celebrate the Rangali Bihu due to the COVID-19 tense and as the Lockdown has likely to be extended till April 30, there would not be any spirit among the people of the state. Assam government also has given some instructions to the people of Assam in this regard.